Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad Team Earns Second at Pitt Invitational

The Athens Area School District’s Harlan Rowe Middle School Science Olympiad team traveled to the Science Olympiad Invitational at the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 21. The team placed second overall and medaled in 17 individual events.
The Pitt invitational drew 28 teams from as far away as North Carolina. The Rowe team visited the Carnegie Museum of Natural History on the day before the competition. While that was a trip highlight, the team also hit some competitive milestones.
In one event, known as Bridge, students build balsa wood bridge structures to meet a strict set of requirements. At competitions, the bridges are inspected by judges to ensure structural compliance and then tested for strength with hanging buckets filled with sand. Andrew DeForest, Katyayini Kinthala and Aryan Gaur competed in Bridge for Athens. They earned second place and broke the team’s personal best record.
Harlan Rowe went up against both of Pennsylvania’s first and second ranked teams from last year at the Pitt Invitational and ranked higher than the number two team. This makes earning a spot to compete at Nationals a very real possibility for Athens.
Congratulations to the following students who earned individual medals:
Bio Process Lab — Andrew DeForest, Brian Tang.
Dynamic Planet — Victoria Gao, Jayden Washington.
Meteorology — Victoria Gao, Isaac Roy.
Rocks and Minerals — Victoria Gao, Jordan Lattimer.
Solar System — Victoria Gao, Isaac Roy.
Storm the Castle — Jayden Washington, Wilson Kinsman.
Bridge — Andrew DeForest, Katyayini Kinthala, Aryan Gaur.
Forestry — Andrew DeForest, Carly Leonard.
Roller Coaster — Isaac Roy, Jayden Washington.
Wheeled Vehicle — Grace Hall, Jordan Lattimer.
Crime Busters — Grace Hall, Jennavieve Andrus.
Flight — Caroline Johnson, Magnus Wakely.
Codebusters — Isaac Roy, Katyayini Kinthala, Victoria Gao.
Write It Do It — Jennavieve Andrus, Katyayini Kinthala.
Crave the Wave — Aryan Gaur, Brian Tang.
Fast Facts — Andrew DeForest, Jordan Lattimer.
Rocks and Minerals — Celeus Gigee, Jace Olsyn.
