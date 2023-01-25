Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad Team Earns Second at Pitt Invitational

The Harlan Rowe Middle School Science Olympiad team participated in the Science Olympiad Invitational at the University of Pittsburgh on Jan. 21. The team placed second overall and medaled in 17 individual events. Front row: (left to right) Caroline Johnson, Rylee Morrow, Katyayini Kinthala, Jordan Lattimer, Marybelle Hollingsead, Lilli Miller, Jennavieve Andrus, Celeus Gigee. Second row: Victoria Gao, Aryan Gaur, Aurora Wright, Gavin Ross, Wilson Kinsman, Jayden Washington, Magnus Wakely, Grace Hall, Chris Braley, Carly Leonard. Back row: Brian Tang, Andrew DeForest, Jace Olsyn, Isaac Roy.

 Photo Provided

The Athens Area School District’s Harlan Rowe Middle School Science Olympiad team traveled to the Science Olympiad Invitational at the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 21. The team placed second overall and medaled in 17 individual events.

The Pitt invitational drew 28 teams from as far away as North Carolina. The Rowe team visited the Carnegie Museum of Natural History on the day before the competition. While that was a trip highlight, the team also hit some competitive milestones.