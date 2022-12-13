Harlan Rowe wins big at Liverpool Science Olympiad Invitational

ATHENS — Students from a local middle school achieved great success at a regional STEM competition over the weekend.
The Harlan Rowe Middle School Science Olympiad team participated in the Liverpool Science Olympiad Invitational in Syracuse, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Students came in first and fourth place as teams at their first invitational competition of the year under the direction of head coach John Slocum. The team consisted of 11 new students who had the opportunity to be a part of their very first competition.
Many parents attended the competition and were able to celebrate with their kids. The event served as the start of the STEM competition season for the students who are just getting ready for future events.
Harlan Rowe congratulated all of the students on their strong showing and wished them good luck for the new season.
The final results include:
Anatomy and Physiology — Katyayini Kinthala, Rylee Morrow
Bridge — Andrew DeForest, Katyayini Kinthala
Crave the Wave — Brian Tang, Christopher Braley
Crime Busters — Grace Hall, Jennavieve Andrus
Disease Detectives — Brian Tang, Christopher Braley
Dynamic Planet — Isaac Roy, Victoria Gao
Flight — Carly Leonard, Caroline Johnson
Meteorology — Isaac Roy, Victoria Gao
Road Scholar — Jace Olsyn, Marybelle Hollingsead
Roller Coaster — Gavin Ross, Jayden Washington
Sounds of Music — Aryan Gaur, Brian Tang
Storm the Castle — Lilli Miller, Zachary Fisher
Wheeled Vehicle — Grace Hall, Jordan Lattimer
Write It Do It — Jordan Lattimer, Victoria Gao
Anatomy and Physiology — Aryan Gaur, Jennavieve Andrus
Bridge — Aryan Gaur, Celeus Gigee, Grace Hall
Green Generation — Andrew DeForest, Jace Olsyn
Road Scholar — Carly Leonard, Caroline Johnson
Rocks and Minerals — Brian Tang, Victoria Gao
Roller Coaster — Isaac Roy
Write It Do It — Jayden Washington, Katyayini Kinthala
Bio Process Lab — Andrew DeForest, Zachary Fisher
Crave the Wave — Gavin Ross, Zachary Fisher
Fast Facts — Andrew DeForest, Rylee Morrow
Green Generation — Aurora Wright, Jennavieve Andrus
Meteorology — Andrew DeForest, Lilli Miller
Rocks and Minerals — Gavin Ross, Jace Olsyn
Solar System — Christopher Braley, Victoria Gao
Cant Judge a Powder — Carly Leonard, Grace Hall
Codebusters — Caroline Johnson, Isaac Roy, Jordan Lattimer
Experimental Design — Jayden Washington, Katyayini Kinthala, Rylee Morrow
Fast Facts — Aurora Wright, Jordan Lattimer
Bio Process Lab — Aryan Gaur, Christopher Braley
Dynamic Planet — Jayden Washington, Magnus Wakely
Forestry — Carly Leonard, Jennavieve Andrus
