Harlan Rowe wins big at Liverpool Science Olympiad Invitational

The Harlan Rowe Middle School Science Olympiad team participated in the Liverpool Science Olympiad Invitational in Syracuse, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

 Photo provided by Harlan Rowe Middle School

ATHENS — Students from a local middle school achieved great success at a regional STEM competition over the weekend.

