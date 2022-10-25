WILMOT TOWNSHIP — Locally made cider, countless crafts and classic rock music were all available for the public to enjoy at a Sugar Run-based cider company Saturday.
Deep Roots Hard Cider hosted its fourth Harvest Festival where attendees enjoyed its many cider products, played yard games such as cornhole and checked out various vendors.
Food and beverage vendors consisted of Fiamma Rossa Wood Fired Pizza, the Plymouth, Pa.-based Bearded Barrel Brewing and the Sweet Valley, Pa.-based Holy Smoke! cheese shop.
CC Music performed a variety of classic rock covers from bands such as Fleetwood Mac and The Marshall Tucker Band.
Deep Roots co-owner Oliver Young said he was happy with the turnout and that the annual event typically brings in a pretty big draw. The company hosts other annual events like the Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza in September.
“This is our last one of the year and the weather has been very favorable for us,” Young said. “This is our way of showcasing our ciders and giving people an outing for the weekend. It’s a big party.”
He stated that Deep Roots has become well known in the community since its been open for around six years. The business is now selling its ciders at all regional Dandy Mini Marts and has even expanded into retail stores in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas. Deep Roots is open year round and also offers wine-style ciders that are different from traditional beer-style ciders, which makes the company unique in that aspect, Young stated.
Also at the event, Glenn and Stasi Bell of Bellview Acres sold their farm’s seasonal vegetables that are made without herbicides. Instead, the Wyalusing-based farm uses only organic pest controls for its products.
“This festival is a good way to end the growing season and meet new people,” Glenn said.
Virginia Leah Richards was selling a variety of crafts that she made herself that included Halloween-themed jewelry and tumblers from her brand, VR Crafts and Gifts. She stated that she was happy with the big turnout and the positive reception from attendees towards her crafts.
Anna Rose Donahue sold her handmade candles from her company, My Giving Candles. The candles are made with essential oils and there is a crystal inside each one. She described how the oils and crystals promote healing and provide an uplifting mood for people.
The event also featured Jessica Folta who presented her hand painted art decor through her brand, FoltArt. Decor consisted of wooden boards with Halloween and Christmas themed designs such as skeletons, pumpkins and The Grinch.
Although the event marks the end of Deep Roots’ yearly public festivals, Young stated that he already looks forward to next year’s festivities.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
