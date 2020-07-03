Hauser continues generational love for aviation as Bradford County Airport Manager

TOWANDA — Scott Hauser described aviation as a “bug” that can be caught and it’s one that has flown through his family and now landed him into a role as manager of the Bradford County Airport.
Born in Alaska, Hauser moved to Towanda with his family when he was six — they trailed his father’s airplane the whole way.
After graduating from Towanda High School he gained a degree and taught high school history in both New York state and locally before taking a job as a quality manager for the gas industry, but his heart was always in the air.
As a child, when Hauser was asked what he wanted to do when he grew up, he answered “a motorcycle rider and a pilot,” just like his dad, and that dream has now come true.
Hauser recalled that when he first started flying lessons he kept it a secret from his father, who he has a close relationship with. Two months into classes, just before he would begin solo flying he and his wife went out to dinner with his parents and he slid his pilot’s log book across the table, surprising him with the news.
His father, who hadn’t piloted an aircraft in over 10 years, called an instructor at the Bradford County Airport and returned to piloting plans within two weeks, according to Hauser, who said they then bought an airplane together and now fly it together “all the time.”
Hauser obtained his pilot’s license and instrument rating after taking classes at the Bradford County Airport, served Bradford County Airport Authority and after landing the role of airport manager officially on May 11, plans to help others in the community be bitten by the aviation “bug.”
“I decided I wanted to pursue a career in aviation, I was still working at my previous job and I just, I really bought into the whole thing, I love flying, I love everything about it,” he said.
Hauser stated that even beyond his family’s generational love for the skies, aviation offers a brotherhood for those involved and an even playing field for pilots and aspiring pilots alike.
“Pilots get it. I think what’s kind of neat about aviation is everyone starts as a student, nobody has like a natural aptitude to flying I don’t think,” Hauser said. “Everybody has that thing that was more difficult and every pilot can identify with another pilot no matter where they are. A student pilot will talk to an airline captain but that airline captain started as a student pilot so he can identify with everything the student pilot is going through, and that’s what’s really exciting about aviation.”
Hauser told that he feels aviation brings together many walks of life, a characteristic especially needed as America continues to experience division within the population.
Even the Bradford County Airport fosters its own level of diversity, according to Hauser, who said pilots from all over the United States fly in and that there is a wide variety of aircraft, from that which costs millions of dollars to much less expensive vessels.
“If you’re a pilot, you just get it, it doesn’t matter where you came from, whatever, pilots kind of get it and that’s what I kind of like about the community of aviation. It’s just, everybody just gets it and what I’d like to see here, what I’m excited to see here, is bringing the Towanda, Bradford County community into that essentially, one way or the other,” he commented.
Hauser told that taking on the position of Bradford County Airport manager came with a “giant learning curve” but also with “tons” of education made available to him and a large backing from the county.
“The support that I’ve gotten from the community since I’ve started has been incredible, just people right here in Towanda,” Hauser said. “The support of the community has been basically overwhelming, people have been just absolutely more than willing to help out with anything and everything here so that’s been great...I think people just like the airport, people are excited about the airport.”
Hauser hopes to continue to make the airport a public, fun and educational environment through hosting more events on the property and creating more economic benefits for Bradford County through establishing more business opportunities at the airport, including potential aircraft sales and an avionics shop.
“It’s essentially a public owned place and we want people to enjoy it,” he said, adding that individuals are always welcome to come take a tour of the facilities and that he hopes to soon have community events happening “constantly.”
Hauser also stated that he hopes to see the airport expand with economically intelligent opportunities, though the airport already helps bring in funding for the county through jet fuel sales and mechanics.
“The economic impact that this airport has on the county is more than what most people think and that’s what I want to promote here is that and the benefit it is to the county,” Hauser stated, noting that the airport brings in individuals who not only buy jet fuel but also utilize local restaurants and businesses.
The airport has also recently been updated with a brand new modern fuel farm and is scheduled to receive a new card reader as well as having its runway fully resurfaced next year.
