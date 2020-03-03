SYLVANIA — Thick smoke billowed from Mountain Avenue in Sylvania Monday morning as six local fire departments worked to extinguish a hay fire.
Alan Painter, first assistant fire chief with Troy Volunteer Fire Department, stated that Troy Fire Department responded to Mountain Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday due to a fire in a hay field of a farm. Painter declined to release the name of the landowner.
Painter stated that there were approximately 300 round hay bales wrapped in plastic in the field and that more than half were burned in the fire but that no injuries had been reported.
Fire departments from Canton, Franklindale, South Creek, Mansfield and Ridgebury aided Troy Volunteer Fire Department in extinguishing the blaze.
