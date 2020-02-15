Ten Pennsylvania dams nearing the end of their structural lifespans will be receiving $43.5 million as part of a multi-year plan for repairs.
The dams are managed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the projects include Hunters Lake in Sullivan County, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Friday.
“The lakes formed by these dams not only offer recreational opportunities in communities, they provide tremendous economic benefits through tourism,” Wolf said. “Proactively replacing and upgrading hazardous dams is an important safety measure that will help ensure these tourist attractions remain available to Pennsylvanians and our visitors.”
Wolf’s office authorized $23.8 million of this funding, with the remaining $19.7 million coming from the PFBC.
“We are extremely grateful to Gov. Wolf for recognizing the importance of preserving this vital infrastructure and the fishing and boating opportunities it provides,” said PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer. “With the commitment of these funds, our agency can move forward with plans to ensure that these lakes continue to be focal points for local recreation and drivers of regional economies.”
The other lakes identified as part of these projects are Cloe Lake in Jefferson County, Fords Lake in Lackawanna County, Harris Pond in Luzerne County, Hemlock Lake in Indiana County, High Point Lake in Somerset County, Kahle Lake in Venango County, Rose Valley Lake in Lycoming County, Stevens Lake in Wyoming County, and Virgin Run Lake in Fayette County.
These attractions will remain open during the design and permitting phases, which could take several years. Timelines for construction may vary.
