It has been nearly 10 months since the Valley lost one of its most well-known and beloved leaders — but Leo Bentley’s legacy will certainly live on forever in South Waverly.
“He was Mr. South Waverly,” said former South Waverly Mayor Bob Nocchi.
The title of “Mr. South Waverly” is fitting for Bentley, who served his community in many ways in his 72 years on this earth.
Bentley was the South Waverly Borough Police Chief for 26 years, before retiring in 2010. He began his career with the police department in 1972 and was named police chief in 1984.
Current South Waverly Mayor Tim Hickey was happy to have Bentley as his police chief when he took office back in 2007.
“As a chief of police, I never had to worry about anything. We would meet probably once a week to talk things over, and a lot of times we didn’t even have a meeting because he had 35-plus years of experience and I didn’t see a need for me to step in on anything,” said Hickey. “As a young and new mayor, it was awesome for me to have someone with that much experience and level-headedness to help guide me.”
Nocchi called Bentley the “best policeman you’ll ever see.”
“The best chief in the Valley, I always said that,” Nocchi said.
Bentley wasn’t only a police officer in South Waverly — he was a true public servant.
He was a lifetime member of the South Waverly Borough Fire Department, served on the South Waverly Fire Board from 2012-2020, and was the driving force behind the annual South Waverly Carnival that was one of the highlights for both children and adults in the Valley.
Bentley, who served in the U.S. Air Force, was also a member of the South Waverly Borough Council from 2012-2020, serving as president from February of last year to his passing.
“Leo Bentley was totally committed to the borough of South Waverly. He always put the borough first,” said borough council vice president Dr. Burdett Porter.
Porter recalled the first time he saw Bentley doing what he did best — protecting and serving his community.
“He was someone who cared about the citizens. While he was the police chief, my first encounter with him was at the bus stop where my kids were being picked up by the bus. Leo would follow the school bus around to make sure the kids were OK and nobody was speeding through intersections and stuff like that,” Porter said. “That attitude, that mentality, carried through everything.”
Porter saw that same mentality when he served with Bentley on the borough council.
“When he came onto the council and became president of the council, again just a tremendous amount of leadership. (He) was always looking at what was the best thing for the community as a whole,” Porter said.
Hickey echoed that sentiment.
“He had no agenda except for trying to make things better in South Waverly and he would listen. I mean I didn’t always agree with him, but at the end of the conversation we were always agreeable,” Hickey said.
Bentley’s work in South Waverly included two Borough Comprehensive Plans, updating of the Borough Council Zoning Ordinance, codification of the Borough Ordinances, and serving on both the Borough Planning Commission from 2010-2017 and the Municipal Authority from 2001-2020.
He was instrumental in the renovations to the South Waverly Borough Hall and grounds. It included installation of new windows, doors, electrical system upgrade, installing a security system, new siding and becoming ADA compliant. Bentley was also involved in the multi-million-dollar street and sanitary projects, and more recently the construction of the new pavilion, walking trail, gaga ball pit, and the playground named in memory of his brother, Lance.
South Waverly Borough Manager Valorie Huckabee said Bentley was pretty much involved in every project in the borough during his tenure.
“Everything. The building, the grounds, equipment, the playground which was (dedicated to) his brother,” she said.
For Huckabee, working with Bentley for 25 years was an honor — and they had formed a special bond.
“He was a best friend. He wasn’t just a police chief. He wasn’t just a colleague. He wasn’t just a superior when it came to council, but he was a friend and a very best friend,” Huckabee said.
Nocchi also considered Bentley one of his best friends — and will cherish the memories they made together.
“One of my best friends. We did an awful lot of things together. I’m probably the wrong guy to ask because you wouldn’t believe the stuff we did,” Nocchi said with a laugh. “We did carnivals. We did Halloween parties. We (would) run out of gas going after stuff. I’d have to write a book to tell you about Leo.”
While he lived and served in South Waverly, Bentley was invested in making the entire Valley a better place.
“He was always concerned, not just about South Waverly, but the Valley as a whole,” Hickey said.
“He was someone who was just totally committed to this community,” Porter added.
For all of his service to the South Waverly community, the South Waverly Borough Hall was dedicated as the Leo F. Bentley, Jr. Community Hall following his passing.
“Leo’s influence on the Valley area and his loyal and faithful service to his community of South Waverly reached far beyond his time on the police force and his legacy will remain forever,” his obituary read. “The Borough of South Waverly and the Valley community will ever be indebted to Leo for his love, service and dedication to all of us.”
