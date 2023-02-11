Head Start class celebrations the heart

During a recent lesson about tubes and tunnels, the Athens 2 students, and staff of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. discussed where tubes and tunnels can be found. What a surprise when the children discovered that the human body — specifically the heart — has tubes! Since February is American Heart Month, the class decided to take a look at what the tubes of the heart do and why they are important. The class also talked about how being safe, kind, and responsible should apply to taking care of our bodies and our heart.
After learning about the heart, what it looks like, and how it functions, the children decided to make a card for their hearts to show their appreciation for all of the work it does. Later in the week, they learned some heart healthy exercises and decided to wear red on February 3rd, 2023, in celebration of American Heart Month’s Wear Red Day.
