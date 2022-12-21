Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today hosted a roundtable discussion on maternity care with health care providers, legislators, and community and maternal-child health leaders and advocates.

The discussion highlighted challenges surrounding access to essential, life-saving perinatal health care and the risks posed by growing inequitable access to maternity care in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. The group also discussed investments made in maternal health with Pennsylvania’s extension of postpartum coverage for people eligible for Medicaid, known in Pennsylvania as Medical Assistance, due to their pregnancy.