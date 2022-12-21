Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today hosted a roundtable discussion on maternity care with health care providers, legislators, and community and maternal-child health leaders and advocates.
The discussion highlighted challenges surrounding access to essential, life-saving perinatal health care and the risks posed by growing inequitable access to maternity care in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. The group also discussed investments made in maternal health with Pennsylvania’s extension of postpartum coverage for people eligible for Medicaid, known in Pennsylvania as Medical Assistance, due to their pregnancy.
“Infant health, maternal health and the health of a family are all dependent on the accessibility and quality of healthcare,” said Snead. “Right now, there are Pennsylvanians without access to high-quality, essential healthcare within their communities. Together, we can make this better by continuing to advocate and invest in maternal health in every corner of the commonwealth.”
According to the March of Dimes’ recent report, counties throughout Pennsylvania are experiencing a lack of maternity care resources, such as a lack of hospitals or birth centers offering obstetric care and obstetric providers. Philadelphia and the surrounding counties are experiencing trends in the health care industry that are raising concerns about access to care, especially for lower income women and birthing people. Inadequate and inequitable access to maternity care more often affects Black women and women covered by Medicaid.
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that maternal mortality rates rose between 2019 and 2020, and that Black women are almost three times as likely as white women to die after giving birth. According to a 2020 Pennsylvania Department of Health report, Pennsylvania followed national trends of higher maternal mortality among Black women and women whose births were covered through Medicaid.
Throughout his time in office, Governor Tom Wolf has prioritized expanding access to health care and supportive services for parents through pregnancy and the postpartum period and giving children a strong, healthy start that can lead to continued health, well-being, and positive outcomes throughout their lives. Among the Wolf Administration’s investments in maternal-child care, the Medicaid postpartum coverage period was extended for mothers and birthing people who are eligible for the program because of their pregnancy to one year following the end of a pregnancy. Previously, people eligible for Medicaid due to their pregnancy received coverage for only 60 days after the end of a pregnancy.
Extending postpartum coverage for those covered through Medicaid will provide continuity in health care by allowing birthing parents to maintain relationships with and access to care providers undisrupted through a critical period. By extending the length of postpartum coverage, Pennsylvania is seeking to improve the quality and outcomes of care and potentially save lives.
“Improving maternal-child health is a complex issue that needs health care providers, advocates and lawmakers to work together,” said Snead. “Today’s discussion was an opportunity for people who care deeply about access to maternal health care and investing in our communities to collaborate, and we must not relent on this focus moving forward. Too many lives are at stake.”
More information on the postpartum Medicaid extension, and DHS’ maternal-child health programs available across Pennsylvania is available online here.
To learn more and apply for Medicaid and other assistance programs in Pennsylvania, visit www.dhs.pa.gov.
