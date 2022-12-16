Health officials in Pa. face scrutiny over weak oversight of medical marijuana doctors

Department of Health officials in November faced questions about advertising by medical marijuana businesses and the rigor of telemedicine appointments for certifications.

HARRISBURG — Members of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board are publicly questioning the Wolf administration’s oversight of doctors and third-party certification companies, concerns that echo a yearlong Spotlight PA investigation into the state’s program.