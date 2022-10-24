The Northeast Healthcare Industry Partnership held its 2022 kickoff meeting with over 20 healthcare leaders joining the event. The mission of an industry partnership is to bring leaders to the table to identify common challenges and develop action items to address needs. The Northern Tier Workforce Development Board and the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission (NTRPDC) organized the event.
“This partnership creates an opportunity to develop solutions to challenges faced by the healthcare community through innovation and collaboration,” Melissa Fleming, Workforce Director, NTRPDC, stated. “This meeting is the first of many steps.”
Healthcare providers participating in the event included Laurel Health Centers, Guthrie, Bayada Home Health, UPMC, Geisinger, Moses Taylor, Guardian Healthcare and Aveanna Healthcare.
“Healthcare is a broad industry and we were pleased to have representation ranging from hospital systems to long-term care facilities,” said Rachel Selleck, NTRPDC, one of the event’s organizers.
The Northeast Healthcare Industry Partnership will continue to collect information with a more comprehensive survey in the coming weeks. The group’s efforts are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and also includes the Workforce Development Boards of Lackawanna, Luzerne/Schuylkill, and the Poconos Region.
NTRPDC is a Local Development District serving Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wyoming counties. For more information about the Northeast Healthcare Industry Partnership, contact Melissa Fleming at fleming@northerntier.org.
