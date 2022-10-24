The Northeast Healthcare Industry Partnership held its 2022 kickoff meeting with over 20 healthcare leaders joining the event. The mission of an industry partnership is to bring leaders to the table to identify common challenges and develop action items to address needs. The Northern Tier Workforce Development Board and the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission (NTRPDC) organized the event.

“This partnership creates an opportunity to develop solutions to challenges faced by the healthcare community through innovation and collaboration,” Melissa Fleming, Workforce Director, NTRPDC, stated. “This meeting is the first of many steps.”