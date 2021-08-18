A flash flood watch is in effect from late tonight through Thursday morning for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.
Municipalities issued a warning include Waverly, Sayre, and Towanda. The storm is caused by remnants of Tropical Depression Fred. Scattered heavy rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms are expected. Rainfall amounts over five inches will be possible according to the National Weather Service.
“We know that heavy rain events can quickly become hazardous, especially in areas that are prone to flooding,” Gov. Tom Wolf said while warning the general public about the potentially hazardous weather Tuesday.
“I urge Pennsylvanians to keep an eye on the forecast and local conditions before traveling or recreating,” he added.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation warned motorists to not drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from the roadway.
Motorists can check road conditions before traveling at www.511PA.com. For more information on hurricane and tropical storm preparedness, visit www.ready.pa.gov.
