Heavy rainfall and flash flooding hits county

Bradford County experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding Friday and Saturday leading to severe damage to roads and bridges.
The weekend storms caused Spaulding Hill Road in Sheshequin Township to be closed long term while Captain Moore Road in Windham Township is closed and impassible.
In Rome Township, bridges on North Orwell Road and Lamb Road were severely damaged.
In areas that were hardest hit, anywhere from four to five inches of rain fell on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to NWS Lead Meteorologist Michael Kistner.
The heaviest rainfall occurred from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Northeast Pennsylvania received about 1 to 3 inches overall said Kistner.
Friday saw rainfall rates 3 to 4 inches per hour while Saturday’s was about 1 inch per hour and rainfall was much lower and not as intense.
The big difference on Saturday is the movement of the showers so they have been smaller and less intense and so far they have been moving along. They haven’t been stationary in one area for too long, according to Kistner.
The areas most effected from the storms include Windham Township, Sheshequin Township, Smithfield Township and Rome Township.
Windham Township Supervisor Gale Bowen said he would like to see PennDOT be more responsive to the needs of his township and northeast Pennsylvania overall when it comes to repairs and preventive work.
He has been disappointed with PennDOT’s responses in the past and hopes they start developing solutions to flooding and communicating with townships more going forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.