The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a flood watch for all of Bradford County and predicted as much as three inches of rain for some parts of the county in a hazard weather briefing on Wednesday afternoon.
The NWS said that river flooding will be possible in all of Northeast Pennsylvania and across the Southern Tier of New York, especially along the Susquehanna River. Flash flooding would also be possible along roadways and in urban or poor drainage areas.
Showers should begin after midnight on Thursday, then become steady across the area by daybreak with the heaviest rain coming in the afternoon and evening. The NWS listed Athens as an area that could have minor flooding while Towanda was listed as near flood stage. Flooding would take place in the evening. The estimated six hour rainfall to cause flash flooding in Bradford County is 1.6 inches.
Lingering light showers could continue into Friday.
