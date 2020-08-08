The United Way of Bradford County COVID-19 Relief and Response Fund has raised more than $30,000 and provided 16 micro-grants to different nonprofits in recent months, the organization announced this week.
The fund is designed to provide flexible resources to health and human service organizations across Bradford County to provide essential aid to help those most impacted by the pandemic. Assistance provided by these funds include food, shelter, rent, utilities, medical, and even personal protective equipment.
A combined $2,600 was given out in April through $650 awards to Martha Lloyd Community Services for PPE, Child Hunger Outreach Partners for food, the Salvation Army Towanda Service Unit to help with utilities, and the Towanda Area Christian Outreach food pantry for food.
In May, Child Hunger Outreach Partners received $6,300 to provide face masks to the public, while the Central PA Food Bank received $6,700 in June to benefit food pantries across Bradford County.
A variety of funding was awarded in July, including $375 to Supporting Area Families Everyday for PPE, $500 to Child Hunger Outreach Partners for PPE and face masks, $600 to French Azilum for PPE, $750 to the Sayre Salvation Army for PPE, $1,000 to the Endless Mountain Mission Center for utility assistance, $1,000 to the Troy Food Pantry for food, $2,000 to Grace Connection for utility assistance, $2,000 to North Central Sight Services for social services, $2,175 to Towanda Area Christian Outreach for food and PPE, and $3,000 to Martha Lloyd Community Services for PPE.
These allocations are approved by the United Way of Bradford County Board of Directors.
“COVID-19 is creating significant challenges for our community. As we are individually taking the steps to protect our own families, we know this crisis will be devastating for our most vulnerable neighbors,” United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Kerri Strauss said. “Missing paychecks, the inability to pay rent, the lack of access to food and basic supplies are realities many in our community will face. At the same time, the health and human services that support our community during “normal” times are facing significant challenges meeting the increased demand for services. It is critical these organizations have the resources they need to continue to operate now and beyond the crisis.”
Past donations include $15,000 from Westfield Insurance Foundation via Gannon Associates, $9,000 from P&G Mehoopany, $3,000 from Dandy Mini Marts, $2,600 by Truist Bank, and an additional $1,100 from individuals and through the United Way Cares fundraiser held by WBRE/WYOU.
Donations are still being accepted and, minus credit card fees, will directly benefit the fund. Check donations can be mailed to United Way of Bradford County, 24 Main St., Suite 1, Towanda, PA 18848. Checks should note “United Way of Bradford County COVID-19 Relief and Response Fund.”
Any questions can be directed to Strauss at (570) 485-5485 or at kerri.strauss@unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
