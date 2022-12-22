Hemlock Hills gains final modification approval

The Bradford County Planning Commission discussed the Hemlock Hills development in Towanda Township during its Tuesday meeting.

 

TOWANDA — A land development in Towanda Township received a major approval Wednesday evening.

The Bradford County Planning Commission granted the Hemlock Hills development a conditional preliminary and final plan modification approval during its December meeting. This is contingent upon review fees and recording fees being paid.

