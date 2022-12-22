Hemlock Hills gains final modification approval

TOWANDA — A land development in Towanda Township received a major approval Wednesday evening.
The Bradford County Planning Commission granted the Hemlock Hills development a conditional preliminary and final plan modification approval during its December meeting. This is contingent upon review fees and recording fees being paid.
The project consists of a 52-lot subdivision on 123.5 acres that will be serviced with municipal sewer and water.
M.R. Dirt owns the Hemlock Hills subdivision and construction has been ongoing for around 14 years. Construction has consisted of adding pipes, a drainage system and stormwater system.
“We have received updated developer’s agreements that have been executed by the township and the developer from the original agreements that were in place,” said Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams.
He stated that modifications to the original plan consisted of the relocation and removal of five pipes when developers ran into bedrock in some areas.
“Our engineer reviewed the changes and the stormwater report and determined that the changes meet the requirements of the ordinances,” William said.
During their July meeting, the Towanda Township Supervisors made an agreement with M.R. Dirt concerning the subdivison’s roadways. The company will fix the roads if any damage occurs during construction, and the roadways will become township roads after construction.
Towanda Township Supervisors also accepted a $180,000 surety for the road maintenance agreement for a period of 18 months commencing on the date of dedication or acceptance of the roads, according to Eric Casanave of Stiffler, McGraw, & Associates, Inc. The bond amount will be reduced to $8,400 starting a year and a half after a period of 10 years for work on the pipes.
“What the township and the developer agreed to was a 10 year warranty on those specific pipes,” Williams said at the Tuesday meeting.
