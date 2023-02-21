A heritage organization dedicated to preserving Civil War history has collected and published photographs of regional monuments.
The Private Silas Gore Camp #141 of the Sons of Union Veterans posted pictures of all Bradford County’s Civil War monuments on its website.
People can see the photos and read brief historical write-ups about the “grand guardians-of-history” to learn more about the Civil War, according to Camp Commander Kurt D. Lafy.
“Our job is to care for Civil War related history within our reach,” Lafy said. “This was certainly in our reach.”
The project started when members noticed that some monuments were not pictured on the website. Members diligently took pictures and posted them in about one week. Many of the photos were on files collected over the years as well.
Photos include monuments such as the Riverside Tablet located in Towanda’s Riverside Cemetery. It was placed there on the very first Memorial Day in May 1868. The tablet is the oldest Civil War monument in Bradford County. Other photos consist of monuments in areas such as East Smithfield, Ulster and Athens.
The organization is also participating in the Local Graves Project, where they search for and document the burial sites of Civil War soldiers in the county. Lafy stated that around 3,500 Civl War soldiers are buried in Bradford County.
For more information about the Civil War and how to join the Silas Gore Camp, send an email to Commander@SilasGoreCamp.org or call (570) 637-5103.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.