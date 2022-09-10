2022 was a banner year for the Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) with successes including a series of paddling, hiking and biking events in the four-county area and the completion of numerous projects financially supported by the EMHR and the PA DCNR. To celebrate these and other achievements, the EMHR will host its Annual Meeting at the Montrose Bible Conference on Friday, Oct. 7, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we’re inviting everyone with an interest in heritage-related activities and initiatives to hear about the EMHR’s exciting year,” said EMHR executive director Cain Chamberlin. “In addition to an overview of projects from this year’s Partnership/Mini-Grant recipients, we are excited to share what we have in store for the EMHR’s 25th anniversary in 2023.”
The event will kick off with a short business meeting and the election and reappointment of board members. In addition to a presentation by Chamberlin, speakers will include representatives of heritage partners who will provide updates on their projects, and Jill Macauley and Catherine Grace from Relevant Strategies & Solutions (RS&S) to speak about the EMHR’s newly update Management Action Plan.
“The Management Action Plan (MAP) is the culmination of an intense collaboration between RS&S and a special subcommittee,” Chamberlin explained. “It outlines our short- and long-term goals and will provide guidance to the board and staff for the next five to 10 years. A good deal of thought and a lot of great ideas went into the new MAP, and we’re very proud of it.”
A lunch prepared by the Montrose Bible Conference will be served around noon at the conclusion of the meeting. The meeting and the meal are free, but donations for the 501c3 non-profit organization are appreciated and can be accepted at the door or online at emheritage.org/membership. The Montrose Bible Conference is located at 218 Locust St. in Montrose.
“Please come and celebrate with us and help us further our mission,” said Chamberlin. “With our heritage partners, including the DCNR, we are working together to embrace and enhance historic preservation, outdoor recreation development, and educational programming in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties, as well as the management of the Upper North Branch Susquehanna River Water Trail.”
