2022 was a banner year for the Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) with successes including a series of paddling, hiking and biking events in the four-county area and the completion of numerous projects financially supported by the EMHR and the PA DCNR. To celebrate these and other achievements, the EMHR will host its Annual Meeting at the Montrose Bible Conference on Friday, Oct. 7, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we’re inviting everyone with an interest in heritage-related activities and initiatives to hear about the EMHR’s exciting year,” said EMHR executive director Cain Chamberlin. “In addition to an overview of projects from this year’s Partnership/Mini-Grant recipients, we are excited to share what we have in store for the EMHR’s 25th anniversary in 2023.”