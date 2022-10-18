Heritage Region recaps 2022 and plans for 25th anniversary

Bradford County Regional Arts Council director Elaine Poost provided details on several programs that fall under the organization’s Young Explorers Program that was funded by the EMHR.

 Review Photo/RICK HIDUK

The annual meeting of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region was held on Oct. 7 at the Montrose Bible Conference in Montrose. Speakers included Partnership/Mini-Grant awardees and representatives from Relevant Strategies & Solutions who guided the development of the EMHR’s updated Management Action Plan. EMHR executive director Cain Chamberlin highlighted successes of the past year while also providing details about upcoming events to celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary in 2023.

“We were thrilled to see such a great turnout of more than 50 people at our annual meeting,” Chamberlin related. “Attendees seemed to really resonate with what we’ve accomplished over the last year and what we have in store for our 25th anniversary. We truly appreciate all of the support from our members, county commissioners, volunteers and board of directors.”