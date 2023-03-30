The Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023. One of the most ambitious events on the calendar will provide an unprecedented opportunity for local residents and visitors to the area to take to the Susquehanna River for a week of paddling, camping, food, entertainment and presentations. Participants can also opt for single-day or three-day packages.

The EMHR 25th Anniversary and PA River of the Year Sojourn is planned for Friday, June 2 to Saturday, June 10 and will cover 119 miles of the Susquehanna River North Branch Water Trail from Sayre to Shickshinny in Luzerne County. Overnight camping opportunities will be available from June 2 to 9. The first leg of the river journey will begin on Saturday morning, June 3.