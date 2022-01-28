Heritage Region to host hybrid grant workshop

A grant workshop will be held at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda on Friday, Feb. 18, beginning at 10 a.m.
The event is sponsored by the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and is free to the public, though registration is required. After hosting a successful in-person grant workshop in 2020 and a virtual workshop in 2021, the EMHR will offer a hybrid version this year to accommodate those who would prefer to attend in person and those who are working remotely.
A variety of speakers will take to the podium to discuss a wide array of grant opportunities, as well as tips on how to fill out grant applications. Representatives of area businesses, non-profit and not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities are encouraged to attend.
“The more organizations, municipalities and businesses we reach with this important information, the better,” said EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin, who noted that 75 people participated in the online event last year. “Due to its success, we felt it would behoove us to do a hybrid format in 2022 where people can attend in-person or via Zoom.”
Scheduled presenters include Pennsylvania Council on the Arts Assistant Director of Arts in Education NEPA Liz Faist; Deptartment of Conservation & Natural Resources Northeast Regional Adviser Christine Dettore; Deptartment of Community & Economic Development Regional Director Paul Macknosky; Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jean Ruhf; Bradford County Promotion Agency Executive Director Robyn Cummings; Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Manager for the Pennsylvania Historic & Museum Commission Karen Arnold; Northern Tier Regional Planning Economic Development Program Manager Katie Pritchard; and Cain Chamberlin of the EMHR.
“It is the EMHR’s hope that this grant workshop will assist participants in attaining funding for initiatives and projects that will benefit our communities and make our region stronger, particularly in these uncertain times,” Chamberlin stated. “We’d like to thank all of our speakers and their organizations who have agreed to present during the workshop, as well as the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce, which assisted in setting up the virtual format.”
Interested readers should send their registration requests to vbillings-seiler@emheritage.org, call the EMHR at (570) 265-1528, click on Book at emheritage.org/events/, or click on Find Tickets on the Endless Mountains Heritage Region Facebook page. A Zoom link will be provided as confirmation of registration.
The EMHR serves Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.
