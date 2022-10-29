Heritage scientist: Economic struggle attached to climate plan

This July 27, 2011 file photo shows a farmhouse in the background framed by pipes connecting pumps where the hydraulic fracturing process in the Marcellus Shale layer to release natural gas was underway at a Range Resources site in Claysville, Pa.

 AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

A Pennsylvania House hearing on fossil fuels had much to say about the good of oil and natural gas as Democratic legislators accused testifiers of being climate denialists.

The Environmental Resources and Energy Committee invited experts to talk of the economic impacts of fossil fuels, how subsidies influence the energy market, and how proposed decarbonization plans would do little to reduce global temperatures.

