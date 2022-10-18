The Pennsylvania Department of Health, in coordination with the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, will once again be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination booster clinics around Bradford County. The program, named by the DOH as the HERO truck initiative, offers free vaccines to rural communities in Pennsylvania. The truck is equipped with all necessary equipment to administer vaccines, staffed with nursing professionals. The truck visited locations in Rome, Canton, Wyalusing and Columbia Crossroads in December 2021 and January and February 2022, delivering more than 500 vaccines.

The truck will visit Bradford County on Friday November 4th, and Saturday, November 5th, 2022 and will have a supply of both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster vaccines as well as flu vaccines. The truck will have both adult and child doses. Those receiving the booster are encouraged to bring their vaccination card for documentation of previous vaccinations.