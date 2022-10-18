The Pennsylvania Department of Health, in coordination with the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, will once again be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination booster clinics around Bradford County. The program, named by the DOH as the HERO truck initiative, offers free vaccines to rural communities in Pennsylvania. The truck is equipped with all necessary equipment to administer vaccines, staffed with nursing professionals. The truck visited locations in Rome, Canton, Wyalusing and Columbia Crossroads in December 2021 and January and February 2022, delivering more than 500 vaccines.
The truck will visit Bradford County on Friday November 4th, and Saturday, November 5th, 2022 and will have a supply of both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster vaccines as well as flu vaccines. The truck will have both adult and child doses. Those receiving the booster are encouraged to bring their vaccination card for documentation of previous vaccinations.
The HERO truck requires no pre-registration, and walk-ins are not only recommended, but encouraged. The clinics require no proof of identification or insurance, and are free to all who choose to attend. The truck will visit the following locations:
-Rome Township Building; 28083 State Route 187, Rome from 0830-1130am
-Wyalusing Valley VFD; 24 Second Street, Wyalusing from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
-Canton FD Social Hall; 940 Springbrook Drive, Canton from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
-Bradley Hall; 3290 Watkins Hill Road, Columbia Crossroads from 130pm-430pm
The CDC does state that as of September 1, 2022, to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19, you must complete a new bivalent booster to cover new virus variants, two months or later from your primary vaccines. More information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and boosters can visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html
For more information about the clinics, you may contact the Bradford County Department of Public Safety at (570) 265-5022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.