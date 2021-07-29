WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Wysox Township Volunteer Fire Company and the three Penelec workers who helped save a woman’s life during a June 25 fire in Asylum Township were recently recognized for their efforts.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) attended the Hometown Heroes Praise and Recognition Service Sunday at the Wysox Presbyterian Church, where she and fire victim Loretta Stevens publicly thanked Penelec workers Bret Vanderpool, Gene Rockwell, and Travis White with certificates “in recognition of their brave and selfless deeds, which are much appreciated and will be long remembered by the community.”
“Loretta is forever grateful to them and thanks God they just happened to be working nearby,” Pickett added.
Crews were called to the scene around 4:55 a.m. that morning for a structure fire at the Echo Beach Road farm house. When they arrived, Chief Brett Keeney previously reported, the home was fully engulfed after it spread quickly from the first floor living room.
One of the home owners, Jim Stevens, was in the first floor bathroom when he was alerted by his dogs. He crawled through the smoke to escape. However, his wife Loretta Stevens had been sleeping in a second floor bedroom and ended up trapped after she was awoken by a smoke alarm, according to previous reporting and Pickett.
Rockwell, Vanderpool and White were working on a power outage 100 yards down the road when they saw the fire, called it in, and went to the house to help. Using a ladder on the property, Vanderpool removed the second story window frame and carried Loretta to safety.
“There would have been no chance of survival if it wasn’t for them,” Keeney previously stated.
“True heroes,” Pickett said. “Their quick and unflinching response to that life-threatening situation reflects most highly on them and will long be remembered and appreciated.”
The men were also presented with with certificates of appreciation from the Rev. Jira Albers and Bradford County Commissioners, according to Pickett.
Loretta, noting the location of the Penelec workers, said things happen for a reason. She also credited her working smoke detector for helping save her life.
Sunday’s service also included special music by Jim and Marie Parks, and a time of fellowship in the church hall after.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.