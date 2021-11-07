Local airport manager hopes to promote aviation to Bradford County high schools
TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — High school students obtained a big gift on Saturday to further their training in the aviation industry.
Students of the Wallenpaupack Aeronautical Science and Aviation program travelled to the Bradford County Airport to pick up a donated 1961 Cessna 310 that belonged to a Towanda native.
Dale Q. Mayo was a local aviator who graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1960 and became a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy.
He currently lives in Florida and donated the aircraft so that Pennsylvania students could have hands-on training in aircraft maintenance.
The students helped disassemble the airplane and transport the parts back to their school district. They also had a learning exercise where they inspected the aircraft’s wings for any issues.
“This has been a long time in the making and we are lucky enough to have people help us,” said Eric Greenberger, the program’s director and a pilot of over 30 years.
He said that local airframe and power plant technicians volunteer as teachers and that their program is funded through the support of the local aviation industry and its supporters.
This will be the program’s third aircraft donation after receiving a Cessna 150 from Braden Airpark in Easton and a Mooney M20K from Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport.
The program will provide coursework with four specific pathways for students that include professional piloting, air traffic control, aviation maintenance and aviation management.
“We started it with the hope of getting 10 members and now we have 40 members,” he said. “We are taking the initiative by starting a program that will create a lot of opportunities for kids.”
Program President Christian Vargo is a 10th grader who aspires to become an airline pilot and he has learned important aspects of aviation like how engines work to airport management.
“We are getting an opportunity that most high schools in Pennsylvania don’t have, so I’m very grateful,” he said.
Program Vice President Emma Cykosky is also a 10th grader who dreams of eventually flying airplanes for the military.
“I am very thankful for our community because we wouldn’t be able to do anything without their help,” she said.
Airport Manager Scott Hauser said that seeing the club members at the airport gave him hope and excitement that future generations of kids will enter the aviation industry.
He also said that there is currently a labor shortage in the industry and that he will use the club as an example to promote aviation to local high schools in Bradford County.
