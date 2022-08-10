High-speed chase ends with Erin man’s arrest in Athens Township

SAYRE — An Erin man was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail Sunday morning after allegedly leading police from New York on a high speed chase that ended in a crash at the Wilawana Road Dandy Mini Mart in Athens Township.

According to township police, Tyler James Russell, 20, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and receiving stolen property, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person; and numerous summary traffic offenses for his alleged role in the incident, which took place shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.