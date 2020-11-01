TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – The Penn York Highlanders Bagpipe and Drum Band performed at the Villa Sena after months of parades and festivities being cancelled due to COVID-19.
“They’ve been itching to play,” said Mary Maryott, Villa Sena owner.
Usually, the band plays at the Towanda Halloween Parade every year. With COVID-19 restrictions in mind, the band brought their bagpipes over to the Villa Sena on Saturday evening to perform for the public for free.
The outdoor concert began at 3 p.m. and went until 5 p.m. Adults were able to order drinks at the bar and enjoy them outside as they waited for the music to start in the parking lot.
Children and families were encouraged to wear costumes and seize the opportunity to celebrate the holiday safely. Some families brought chairs and set them up in front of their cars, and others plopped down on the grass.
Volunteers gave out free hot dogs and juice pouches, and goodie bags with candy and coloring books for the kids. They had the idea to give the children something to do while the adults watched the performance. The candy was a way to give the kids Halloween treats since they weren’t able to grab any at the parade.
“We’re doing this to thank the community,” Maryott told The Review, “They’ve been very supportive of us since the shutdown, and the band is excited to perform since a lot of the parades were canceled this year.”
