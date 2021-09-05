The Sullivan County School District’s new superintendent has stated that she’s excited for the 2021-2022 school year after making the transition from her previous role as a Towanda elementary school principal.
Dr. Susan Higley accepted her new superintendent role on July 1 and has overseen the school district’s new academic year that began on Aug. 23.
“With any change in administration, things might be difficult because of new leadership,” she said. “However, the staff and students had a great start on the school year.”
To preparation for the job, she and her administrative team met with local residents from remote areas of the county that she said was very positive.
She reflected on how her responsibilities have increased with each new position during her career.
As a teacher, she was responsible for just a few students, while her tasks as a Towanda elementary school principal expanded to overseeing an entire building and all of its students.
“I focused on creating well-rounded students through growth and achievement and also teachers’ in-service professional learning,” she said.
She said overseeing a whole school district now brings a new level of leadership and community involvement.
She is working to maximize student education and help with any learning gaps due to any changes and disruptions caused by COVID-19 last year.
“We want our students to be in-person. That is our goal because every piece of data and research shows that students perform better that way,” she said. “They also have that social and emotional support.”
She stated that Sullivan and Bradford counties share resources, which has made her job easier and she is grateful for her past Towanda experience.
“I really miss the kids and the relationships with the staff, students and community,” she said. “There are some awesome people in Towanda and you realize how close our communities are.”
Higley said she still sees people from Towanda and travels there to see favorite locations like Shore Sisters Farm Market and Farmer Fred’s.
She got to know all of the students and their families very well as a Towanda principal and she looks forward to continuing to learn more about the Sullivan County community.
So far this year, she implemented the STEAM program for grades 4-8, which focuses on the topics of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
“I have heard positive feedback through the community about those classes,” she said. “The art teacher was very glad that we included the arts too.”
She said that she also looks forward to working with her school board, teachers and staff.
