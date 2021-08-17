SAYRE BOROUGH — A historical scavenger hunt hosted by a Sayre nonprofit will take place starting 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 in an effort to raise money for local students.
The Sayre Area School District Foundation will host the event and is currently looking for people to sign up on teams with one to four players.
Early registration will be $20, while registrations after Sept. 4 will be $25.
Participants will be given clues at the H. Austin Snyder Elementary School that will lead them along a route to solve the entire hunt based on Sayre’s historical areas.
Teams that complete the hunt will have their team name placed into a drawing and win prizes.
Participants will have two hours to solve the hunt and at noon there will be a gathering at the South Waverly Pavilion with a food truck and lunches provided by Fast Lane Philly’s and Mike’s BBQ.
A historical presentation on the locations featured on the scavenger hunt will be given by James Nobles, a former Sayre history teacher and member of the Sayre Historical Society.
The Sayre Area School District Foundation is a non-profit organization that seeks “to help develop, promote, and finance special/supplemental educational programs, activities, classroom grants, and projects through tax-deductible contributions made by individuals, businesses, and community organizations,” according to Foundation member Erin Wayman.
“This foundation provides so much to the students, so this is pivotal to continuing their successes,” said Wayman.
Current students can receive scholarships as they move onto higher education and hopefully come back as successful alumni, according to Wayman.
“We want to celebrate the past and present with the scavenger hunt in a fun way that brings residents and alumni together,” she said.
Anyone interested in participating can register through the Sayre Area School District’s website or by calling Tammy Shedden at (570) 888-6121 ext. 1301.
