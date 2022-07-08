Anyone interested in learning about the history of a local parish can visit the Bradford County Historical Society at 6 p.m. on July 15.
A program titled, “History of St. Ann’s Parish, Bentley Creek” will be presented free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. To reserve a seat for the program, register by calling (570) 265-2240 or emailing info@bradfordhistory.com.
Historian Mary Ellen Kunst will deliver a presentation on the parish’s history, which consists of her extensive research that she compiled during its anniversary year.
The event is part of the 2022 Friday Night at the Museum series that is held monthly from May through October. Each event is held in the Great Room of BCHS, which is located at 109 Pine Street in Towanda. Access to programs’ live-streams is available to BCHS members.
Other programs later this year will include “A Concert with Van Wagner” on Aug. 26, “Bradford County Organs and Organists, Past & Present” on Sept. 16 and “Bradford County’s Connection to the RMS Titanic” on Oct. 21.
The Bradford County Historical Society is a recipient agency of the United Way of Bradford County and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
For more information about BCHS and its programs, visit www.bradfordhistory.com or its Facebook page.
