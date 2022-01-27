ATHENS BOROUGH – The Tioga Point Museum has unveiled a new scholarship opportunity for Valley high School students planning to go to college to study humanities.
Applicable fields under humanities include English, history, religious studies, art history, philosophy, foreign language or area/ethnic studies.
“In continuing TPM’s mission to ensure the education of future generations, the museum hopes that this scholarship can help high school students achieve their dreams through higher education,” the museum said in an announcement.
Students from Athens, Sayre and Waverly high schools have until May 1 to apply for the scholarship.
Those who receive the scholarship will also be given a Tioga Point Museum Excellence in Research Medal, which was first awarded by the board of directors in 1925. The medal recognizes both individuals and organizations that show excellence in research or whose significantly help with the preservation of history at Tioga Point.
To request an application, email tpointmuseum@gmail.com or meaghannmcampbell@gmail.com.
