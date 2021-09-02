The Sayre Historical Society announces that the History Under the Stars event will be returning on Friday, Sept. 10. The program this year will be “The Trolley Connecting Our Valley — The Waverly, Sayre, and Athens Trolley Company.” Jim Nobles will present this program, which will be held on the lawn of the Sayre Museum in downtown Sayre. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket for your comfort on the lawn.
Trolley travel in the Valley and even as far as Elmira, New York was paramount at one time and Nobles’ program will give the history of the trolley line from its birth to its demise. The Museum will be opening at 6 p.m. that evening for tours and the Trolley program will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic old Lehigh Valley Passenger Station on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. The museum is currently open from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information call (570) 882-8221 or visit the website sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook.
The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way, and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.
