The Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s Fifth Annual Holiday Card Contest has been extended to Nov. 10, with a grand prize of a $100 gift card to be used at any BCRAC theaters.
This year’s theme is community helpers in honor of all those who work in the communities during these trying times of the current global pandemic.
The design should predominately feature something that celebrates these community helpers, artists may also add other festive elements to their design. All entries must be a preschool student to high school student. Guidelines and entry forms are available at any of the BCRAC theaters – Keystone Theatre, Rialto Theatre, or the Sayre Theatre. All artwork must be original to avoid any copyright infringement in the form of drawing, painting, collages, and photos.
The deadline to enter 4 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 10. All entries must either be mailed to BCRAC Holiday Card Contest, 601 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 or dropped off in person at the same address or any BCRAC historic theatre. The grand prize is a $100 BCRAC gift card, first place is a family movie gift bag, and second place is a movie gift bag for two.
The BCRAC Board of Directors will judge all entries and select one grand prize winner to be announced live on Facebook in November. Entries will be featured on the historic BCRAC theaters’ Facebook page after winners are announced. Some artwork may be printed on the 2021 Christmas card, in local newspapers, social media, and other various media, announcing their winning. All artwork becomes the property of BCRAC, but may be picked up in January 2022. Contact info@bcrac.org for any additional information or pick up an entry form at the Keystone Theatre, Rialto Theatre, or Sayre Theatre.
