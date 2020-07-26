ATHENS BOROUGH – Snowballs and Christmas carols flew through the air, and Santa was spotted in red shorts Saturday in Athens Borough as locals rang in Christmas in July.
While Athens’ annual street fair, which is usually held this weekend, was cancelled due to COVID-19, local businesses still brought holly jolly joy into town, including through a snowball fight at Teaoga Square.
Children laughed and even aimed snowballs at Santa during the fight, which was held at noon and hosted by Valley Snow Co.
Becky Clark, the owner of Valley Snow Co., said since Christmas in July (July 25) fell on a Saturday this year, it was a perfect time to offer a little lighthearted happiness to area residents.
“Since we specialize in snowballs I said let’s do a snowball fight, something different, something fun, something cool for the kids to do, so we just came up with the idea and ran with it,” she explained.
“I think it brightens their spirit because obviously everything with COVID and right now there’s not much going on this summer,” she added. “They’re not able to do much and, even with masks, I feel like they can have a good time.”
Clark said that many other local businesses were hosting events Saturday as well, including Kreative Kreations by Lowery’s with free hotdogs, Rise and Shine Community Center with craft making and candy canes giveaways, and numerous others who held sidewalk sales.
“We kind of just come together ... I think it’s better to work as a team as a group to kind of bring more people down here this summer,” Clark commented.
Santa was available for photos before and after the snowball fight and participants were treated to free Snowballs at Valley Snow Co. following the event.
Clark stated that she and the rest of the Athens Business Association are looking forward to many more community events throughout the rest of the year.
