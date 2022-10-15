No tax raise expected in new Canton school district budget, largely thanks to federal COVID funding

Canton Area School District Business Manager Mark Jannone announced that the district does not plan to raise taxes in next year’s budget during a monthly meeting on Thursday.

CANTON – A ton of excitement has recently swirled around Canton Area. The high school had its homecoming and spirit last week along with a pep rally and community parade.

A win last Friday on the football field certainly added to the buzz. In fact, Canton is the top-ranked team in PIAA Class 1A and many are picking the Warriors to win a state title this year.

