CANTON – A ton of excitement has recently swirled around Canton Area. The high school had its homecoming and spirit last week along with a pep rally and community parade.
A win last Friday on the football field certainly added to the buzz. In fact, Canton is the top-ranked team in PIAA Class 1A and many are picking the Warriors to win a state title this year.
“Between homecoming and spirit week, it has been a lot of fun,” Dr. Amy Martell said during her superintendent’s report at the Canton Area school board meeting on Thursday. “The community is coming together and local businesses are decorating windows and really cheering for the students.”
Business manager Mark Jannone also announced the upcoming “Tab War” between rivals Canton and Troy.
“The goal is to collect as many [soda can] tabs as we can, and the winner will be announced during the Old Shoe Game (against Troy),” Jannone said. “We won last year overwhelmingly. But I heard Troy is out for revenge; probably because I run my mouth about winning last year.”
The Canton elementary is doing grade-level competitions with the tabs, as the high school is competing by homeroom.
Jannone went on to say all the tabs will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House, which will turn a profit for the organization.
Martell also announced a free COVID-19 testing center drive-thru at BLaST IU 17 on Springbrook Dr. in Canton. The site is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
PCR testing is available for people ages 3 and up, while rapid antigen testing is open to people ages 2 and up. No appointment is necessary and a free box of two rapid COVID-19 tests will be handed out. For further information, call BLaST at (570) 627-6083.
Board member Tom Resavage questioned an item on the agenda, in regards to the COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan Guidance and Template.
The recommendation is a student is to stay home for a period of five days if the school is notified of said student testing positive.
“We have to get these kids in school; they’re missing way too much time,” said Resavage.
Connect with Dante: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; dante@thedailyreview.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.