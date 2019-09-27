More than $5.4 million is being dedicated to the fight against homelessness throughout Pennsylvania, including $142,449 for Bradford County.
Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced the funding Thursday, which will help homeless families and support homelessness prevention initiatives.
The funding comes from the Emergency Solutions Grant program, according to Davin, and is separated into four categories:
- Rapid rehousing, which helps those who are homeless, fleeing violence, or living in unsafe conditions;
- Homelessness prevention, which helps those at risk of losing their homes;
- Street outreach, which connects the homeless living without a shelter to emergency shelter and health services;
- And emergency shelter, which helps with the costs of maintaining shelters for the homeless.
In a statement, Davin said the funding “is a critical asset that will impact individuals throughout Pennsylvania, providing a safe haven for those at risk and improving affected communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.