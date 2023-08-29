Homeless teen breaks into Towanda residence

TOWANDA — A homeless teenager allegedly committed criminal trespass of a Towanda Borough residence on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Alexander John Yates, 18, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 for the alleged break-in of a Main Street residence, according to court documents. The home’s resident called Towanda Borough police around 1 p.m. to report the incident. He woke up and saw Yates sleeping in his spare bedroom. There was also damage to an entrance door.
Police later saw Yates walking on Main Street and questioned him about the alleged incident. He provided an incoherent story and claimed to be looking for items that belonged in East Towanda. At one point, he admitted that he was inside the residence, which led police to place him under arrest. Officers discovered that he was in possession of a prescription bottle containing 0.9 grams of marijuana.
Yates faces charges of felony criminal trespass: enter structure, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary criminal mischief: damage property and summary public drunkenness/similar misconduct. There will be a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 before Judge Todd Carr.
