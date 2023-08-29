Homeless teen breaks into Towanda residence

Yates

TOWANDA — A homeless teenager allegedly committed criminal trespass of a Towanda Borough residence on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Alexander John Yates, 18, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 for the alleged break-in of a Main Street residence, according to court documents. The home’s resident called Towanda Borough police around 1 p.m. to report the incident. He woke up and saw Yates sleeping in his spare bedroom. There was also damage to an entrance door.

