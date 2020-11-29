Homelessness Assistance Program to have new provider

TOWANDA BOROUGH – The Homelessness Assistance Program out of Towanda will switch to a new provider, The Main Link, after over twenty years of service through Futures Community Support Services effective on Tuesday.
“That program can specifically help with a first month’s rent or security deposit, and offers limited assistance with paying past due rent or utilities.” Mary Sturdevant, housing specialist with the Bradford County Human Services explained. “It can also help with crisis shelter in the event that our local homeless shelter is at capacity.”
BCHS works closely with other organizations to provide housing assistance for those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, according to Sturdevant.
She said that HAP is a state funded grant that Futures has been administering on behalf of the county and is transitioning to The Main Link in Towanda with a new case management system.
“They will be able to help individuals not only with the financial aspect, but also with resource support and coordination to connect them with some of the skills and resources they need to ensure that they do not become homeless again,” Sturdevant said.
She said that, for example, the HAP program can help someone get a hotel room to get a roof over their head for a few days, but it can’t fulfill their long-term housing needs.
The case management piece will be tailored to the needs of each participant and will match them with the resources needed to get and keep permanent stable housing.
One resource that is commonly used is a free online course, “How to be A Great Tenant in Bradford County” which covers such topics as finding affordable housing, effective landlord tenant communication, conflict resolution, and what to do when it is time to move out, according to Sturdevant.
She noted that it’s especially critical to keep people housed and help the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The Main Link has two drop-in centers in Bradford County and will be operating HAP in a business office at 4 Pine Street across the street from its 17 Pine Street location.
“We’re a provider of certified peer specialist services, and it’s a mobile service working out in the field one-on-one with people, assisting them with recovery goals,” Mark Beauchemin, co-executive director, said, “The Main Link has a working knowledge of what’s available in the community – food banks, homeless shelters, and so on, and we will connect people to those resources.”
The new contact number for the HAP program at The Main Link is 570-637-8789. An individual trained to facilitate the program will be available to provide assistance during normal business hours, according to Sturdevant.
Those with housing-related questions are welcome to call Sturdevant at the BCHS at 570-265-1760.
Anyone in need of immediate assistance with housing, food and other human services can call 211 or text their zip code to 898211 anytime for a free referral.
