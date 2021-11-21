Hometown Christmas coming back larger than ever

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A beloved holiday tradition in Towanda is coming back this year with more events, treats and fun to be found.
Hometown Christmas will be held from Dec. 3-4 and festivities will start with the Christmas tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford County Courthouse on Friday night.
“Last year, we had very limited things to offer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year we are looking to have a lot more fun,” said CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne.
Friday night will feature a DJ playing music on Main Street, as participants can engage in axe throwing and enjoy free hot chocolate or a glass of wine from Grovedale Winery and Mountain Lake Winery.
There will also be two different sessions of gingerbread house making at the Keystone Theatre with the first one from 4-6 p.m. and the other from 7-9 p.m.
On Saturday, events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include photos with Santa Claus, two different story times with Mrs. Claus, holiday movies being screened at the Keystone Theatre at 10 a.m. and noon, cookie decorating, face painting and pony rides.
A drive-through parade on Merrill Parkway at 5 p.m. will have Santa Claus make an appearance at the end.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be handing out goodie bags to each child at the end of the parade as well.
“We have had great sponsorship from area businesses, so we are really looking forward to giving back to the community,” said Claiborne.
The CBCCC is also conducting their Christmas Window Decorating Contest, where they invite the public to decorate their windows for the holidays.
Windows need to be decorated by Nov. 24 and will be judged on Dec. 3 and 4.
For more information, visit the Hometown Christmas Facebook page.
