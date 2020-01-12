NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Fire Department, alongside the community, gathered at the New Albany Social Hall Saturday for pancakes, fundraising, and to honor a true hometown hero.
Charles (Chuckie) Keeney, who unfortunately passed away in December two years ago, has left behind a legacy that the community has come together to honor.
It is in his name that NAVFD raises funds each year to provide scholarships to Wyalusing Valley High School students who are pursuing degrees in culinary arts or mechanics, both passions near and dear to Keeney’s heart.
Keeney volunteered at the NAVFD for over 20 years, but after spending time talking with Connie Green, the fire department’s secretary and Mike Epler, NAVFD’s Chief, it was easy to see that he was so much more.
Keeney was affectionately remembered as someone who was always lending an extra hand, especially where cooking was involved.
When asked about how many people he thought would arrive today Epler said, “we had 90 last year and hopefully we will have 90 to 100 this year.”
Thanks to an anonymous donation of the supplies needed to host the pancake supper, all proceeds will be donated towards the Charles Wesley Chuck Keeney Scholarship Fund and the fundraiser has a great chance to surpass the money raised last year.
Quite a lot of work goes into a fundraiser of any size, but to pull off one this large in size there are many hands to make light work.
Epler shared some insight saying, “We usually have good support with our firemen. So we’ve had 20 or so firemen here. We could do it with just 8 or 10, but the guys want to come down and help out.”
On the menu this year were regular pancakes, gluten free pancakes, and blueberry pancakes, which were bringing smiles alongside full bellies as stories were shared about Keeney.
It is without a shadow of doubt that Keeney is missed and was a positive pillar of the New Albany community.
When asked if Keeney exemplified being a hometown hero Green didn’t hesitate, “Yes, he was,” she stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.