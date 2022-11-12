TOWANDA — A local veterans organization hosted a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday at Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School featuring a hometown serviceman as a guest speaker.

American Legion Post 42 Commander Tim Fairchild welcomed attendees to the high school auditorium and acknowledged veterans present. He first asked veterans of WWII to stand and be recognized, followed by Korean War veterans and then all veterans.

