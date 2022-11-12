TOWANDA — A local veterans organization hosted a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday at Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School featuring a hometown serviceman as a guest speaker.
American Legion Post 42 Commander Tim Fairchild welcomed attendees to the high school auditorium and acknowledged veterans present. He first asked veterans of WWII to stand and be recognized, followed by Korean War veterans and then all veterans.
Fairchild proceeded to introduce Maj. Charles Ackley, the ceremony’s guest speaker and Towanda graduate of 1996. He detailed how Ackley graduated high school one year early to begin his military career and graduated from flight school at Fort Rucker, Ala. in 2010. Ackley has flown more than 1,000 accident free flying hours while serving as a pilot for the New York Army National Guard.
“In 2012, Ackley was deployed to Afghanistan as part of an international security assistance force where he served as platoon leader for a forward support medevac platoon,” Fairchild said.
He has recently returned from deployment in Kuwait where he served as a deputy aviation officer for the 42nd Infantry Division. Ackley’s awards include the Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two NATO Medals and many more.
He has served in the U.S. Armed Forces for 27 years of service and now lives on Long Island with his wife and three sons. Ackley still fondly remembers his hometown and was more than happy to share his story with students and veterans present.
“It seems just like yesterday I was walking the halls of this high school as a student,” Ackley said. “When I initially joined the military, it was to pay for my college. I knew that if I wanted to attend college, I needed to find a way to pay for it and the military was my direction,” he said.
He has made military service his career due to the lifelong friendships he has made during four deployments.
“Fellow Black Knights, I chose to serve within the military to keep the legacy and leadership traits that I have learned from veterans that I have served with,” he said.
Ackley thanked veterans in attendance for their duty to their country, communities and families. He spoke about four rules that directed his life, which he shared as words of advice to students. Those rules are to be in the present, be engaged, make a difference and have integrity.
“Understanding that what you do in the present will effect what happens to you in the future,” he said. “It’s important to live for today because you do not know what tomorrow will bring your way. Be in the moment.”
When it comes to being engaged, he stated that people should be thinkers and decisions makers.
“I have always encouraged my soldiers to not just present me with problems, but solutions to those problems,” he said.
For integrity, he expressed how its important to maintain trust with people such as parents, teachers, friends and fellow soldiers.
“The U.S. Armed Forces are successful because we establish trust within our ranks from day one,” he said. “When they say ‘I got your six’, you know that they are protecting your back.”
He also encouraged students to talk with local veterans since their stories and experiences hold lifelong lessons.
Towanda High School Band performed medleys of service songs from each branch of the U.S. military. Attendees were told to stand if they have a family member currently serving or had served in the military.
The event concluded with a Post Everlasting ceremony, in which organizers honored local veterans who have passed away in the past year. Names were read aloud as a bell was rung for each veteran.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
