Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville reported that two people were found deceased in a suspected murder-suicide in Penn Township on Tuesday morning.
According to the affidavit, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning emergency medical services were requested to 765 Mt. Zion Road in Penn Township for a report of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, EMS found a 9-year-old child watching TV in the living room. Deeper into the residence, EMS located the 911 caller, Wesley Travis Minier, 36, of Hughesville, deceased in the kitchen of the residence with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. EMS then located Kristin Paige Walter, 29, of Hughesville, deceased in a bedroom. Walters appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.
Pennsylvania State Police were then called to conduct a death investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.
