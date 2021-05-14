An Elmira man who is a suspect in a homicide was apprehended midday Friday following a pursuit that began in the city of Elmira, crossed through Bradford County, and ended in Wyoming County.
According to the Elmira Police Department, 40-year-old Lawrence J. Williams was wanted on a warrant for murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Investigators had been searching for Williams from when the warrant was handed down by the Chemung County Court on Thursday.
On Friday, Williams was found driving a black Chevrolet Malibu in the city’s west side. He fled as police tried to stop him just before 1 p.m., leading a pursuit that lasted two hours. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, one trooper was injured from a crash during the pursuit.
Williams was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New York state.
The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and police from Athens Borough, Sayre Borough, Athens Township, and New York State Police assisted Elmira police and Pennsylvania State Police during the pursuit.
“The Elmira Police Department would like to thank the efforts of the New York State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and all other law enforcement agencies that led to the capture of Lawrence Williams,” the Elmira Police Department said in a press release.
Williams was charged in relation to an April 14 shooting on the 600 block of Park Place. Elmira officers responded to the scene around 10:15 p.m. where a man was found shot in the middle of the street. He was taken to Arnot Ogden Hospital, but life saving measures were unsuccessful, according to police.
At the time of the shooting, police believed it wasn’t a random act.
“The victim was being chased by the shooter from West Fifth Street onto Park Place,” police said. “As the victim was running away, he was shot and fell to the ground. More shots were fired at the victim. The suspect then fled on foot.”
