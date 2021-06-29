Honoring a demanding way of life

The Bradford County Commissioners paid tribute to the county’s dairy farmers and the dairy industry overall last week as they declared June 2021 as National Dairy Month in the county.
Commissioner John Sullivan, a life-long farmer himself, read the proclamation that recognized dairy’s role in the production of a variety of products used by people every day, the demand along with the many challenges faced by the farmers who produce it, and its prominent role in the county.
Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the nation for milk production with 10.6 billion pounds produced annually from 500,000 cows, according to Sullivan. It is the top agriculture product in the state.
“Bradford County ranks ninth in the state, so you can see that Bradford County is a huge economic engine in the dairy industry,” he said, noting that the county contributes $54 million to the industry.
“It’s a tough way to make a living,” said Sullivan. “ … My hat’s off to anyone who is a dairy farmer, or any farmer.”
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said dairy farming isn’t just an occupation, but an entire way of life.
“The time and commitment farmers put into providing us with some of the safest food production in the world, our hat’s off to them,” said Miller.
“You think about the commitment that generations of dairy farmers have made to our communities, our counties, our commonwealth and our nation, but particularly our communities and our county, they were one of the cornerstones of our economy for as long as anyone can remember,” Miller continued. “When you look to small town America and you look at small town Bradford County, Tioga County, Susquehanna County, they center around the dairy industry. You had your feed mills, you had creameries, you had your hardware stores, equipment sales. it really was a driving force in our economy. … And it still is.”
Sullivan added that every small village had a creamery back in the day.
On a more casual note, Miller noted that his favorite product from that work is ice cream, which brought agreement from Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden.
“There’s nothing wrong with ice cream,” Sullivan added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.