“Strong, diverse, resilient;” just like Pennsylvania agriculture the commonwealth’s annual Farm Show will go on this year despite moving to a fully online format due to COVID-19.
In any of the past 104 years, agriculture enthusiasts would be packing into the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg today for the start of a week of celebrating the state’s rich agricultural heritage through animal shows, cooking demonstrations, forestry competitions, famed PA Dairymen’s milkshakes and more.
To comply with CDC guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19, all Pennsylvania Farm Show festivities will take place completely online this week.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding has chosen to find a silver lining to the need for a completely virtual event and view it as an opportunity to bring agricultural awareness to more people than ever before.
“In a normal year, we bring half a-million people into our home in Harrisburg to experience Pennsylvania agriculture,” Redding said in a press release. “This year, we’re not bound by geography and are excited for the opportunity to bring the Farm Show into your homes as a virtual event. We look forward to introducing a whole new audience to the industry that sustains life for us all and the people who make it thrive.”
Redding shared that more than 200 exhibits from “vendors, associations, educators and services” that would normally have booths at the Farm Show will be available for browsing online, many of which will provide videos and activities to help “cultivate a brighter tomorrow.”
Both live and pre-recorded events will also be made available for viewing in the comfort of Pennsylvanian’s living rooms including alpaca obstacle courses, farm tours, a how-to tie dye with plants seminar, butter making lessons, hot button issue discussions, dinner inspiration and a nightly “agriculturally themed” bedtime stories read aloud.
Camera broadcasts of a real duckling pond and beehive, usually found at the Farm Show, will be live from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.
A Pennsylvania Farm Show Trail showcasing a map of traditional Farm Show commercial sellers and an interactive map of the 2021 virtual Farm Show will also help individuals stay connected to the annual agricultural celebration.
A “first-ever create-your-own butter sculpture competition” called Butter Up! will be hosted during the week as well. Farm Show organizers encourage individuals of all ages to “push up their sleeves for some hands-on fun” through crafting a sculpture out of up to five pounds of butter and entering it any time between today and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16.
More information about the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show, as well as Farm Show activities can be found at farmshow.pa.gov, Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook or @PAFarmShow on Instagram.
