Honoring Rome man's service with Quilt of Valor

On Nov. 24, 2019, Carl Smith of Pottersville Street, Rome was enjoying his afternoon with his family. A knock on the door let him know he was getting more company. It was his neighbor and friend Christine Thetga and I. Carl was surprised. As a member of the Bradford County Quilt of Valor Foundation, I was there to present Carl with a Quilt of Valor. He was teary-eyed and very pleased. This Quilt of Valor was requested by Christine Thetga. His family was around him.
Carl joined the Army on May 25, 1965 and served until May 23, 1967. He went to Hawaii, 25th Division, Scoffield Barracks, and then was sent to Viet Nam. He was a combat medic, the only one in a platoon of 44 men. He was awarded a Bronze Star while in Viet Nam and had been exposed to Agent Orange.
Carl returned to Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He was there for awhile and had two bouts of malaria.
Carl married his wife, Nancy, on June 4, 1967 in Texas. They moved to Pottersville in 1973 where they have called home. They have raised five children: Stefanie, Scott, Carla, Sonoma, and Jared. They also have eight grandchildren.
I stopped to see Carl and Nancy one morning to give them some pictures she had taken. Carl was covered up with his Quilt of Valor. He is very pleased with it. It keeps him warm. Carl is also on dialysis three times a week. They enjoyed the pictures and were surprised I had taken them.
