Bradford County Commissioners passed resolutions honoring local police for putting their lives on the line daily, and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Commissioners declared Peace Officers Memorial Day for today and National Police Week for this week as part of their livestreamed meeting Thursday.
“It is an extremely challenging environment that you all work in every day,” Miller said. “Were very thankful for all that you do on our behalf, and especially now during this challenging time we’re all facing.”
The resolution was read by Bradford County Sheriff C.J. Walters, who also reflected on the shooting deaths of deputies Christopher Burgert and Michael VanKuren in 2004 while attempting to serve a warrant in Wells Township. Dustin Briggs faced the death penalty for their deaths until it was vacated in 2017, leaving him to a life sentence without parole in state prison for the time being.
Reflecting on the memorial that now stands in their memory, Walters said, “We all know the dangers and the unknown of what can happen in law enforcement. We are reminded of it daily on the front lawn of our courthouse.”
“That was a chilling day,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko. “Our front yard is a reminder of the job you do and the dangers you face on a daily basis.”
Walters added that he is proud of all police officers and deputies who serve the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.