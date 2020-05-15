Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.