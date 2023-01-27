Hopes of bipartisan cooperation give way to complete deadlock in the Pa. House

Democratic Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi has recessed the chamber until next month, without an agreement on operating rules.

 House Democratic Caucus
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House officially adjourned Tuesday until late February, almost certainly ending any chance of voters seeing constitutional amendments on their May ballot.