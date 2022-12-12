Mechanicsburg, PA – Horizon Farm Credit announced the results of the 2022 election for its Board of Directors.

Six positions on the 27-member Horizon Farm Credit Board were up for election this year. Sam Parker (Delmarva Region); Sharon McClellan (Northeastern Pennsylvania Region); and Carl Metzgar (Southwestern Pennsylvania Region) were elected and will be joining the Board. Brian Boyd (Keystone Region); Steven H. Gross, Jr. (Southcentral Pennsylvania Region); and Michael Nelson (Potomac Region) were re-elected to their positions on the Board. There were no open positions in the Northwestern Pennsylvania election region. Each Director was elected to a four year term, which will begin January 1, 2023.