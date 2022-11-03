A regional farm credit agency will be adding new members to its organization in an effort to conduct expanded services.
Horizon Farm Credit now has 10 new team members in its Business Services department, which seeks to expand consulting and accounting services in the commonwealth. The members will also help with tax, records and payroll services.
The new team members consist of accounting officers that include: Shane Barkman of Breezewood, Wayne Brubaker of Shippensburg, Todd Decker of York, Alane Giebner of Canton, Stephen Martz of Lancaster, Heather LaNoue of Sycamore, Jason Seibert of Lebanon, Thomas Trate of Fayetteville, Lee Wenger of Annville, and Joe Wyland of Loretto.
They will join the Business Services department that has an additional 24 other staff members.
“We’re excited about the opportunity we have to enhance our support of Pennsylvania’s agricultural community with the expansion of our Business Services department,” said Horizon Farm Credit CEO Tom Truitt. “Combined, this team has over 140 years of experience in the accounting and tax preparation fields. We look forward to the value they will bring to our customers and community members.”
Horizon Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative with over 22,900 members and over $5.9 billion in loans outstanding, according to the agency. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production, crop insurance and rural home mortgages.
“As we plan for the future of Horizon Farm Credit, we will continue to explore additional opportunities that will allow us to better serve our local communities across our five state territory,” Truitt said. “This is one step in our ongoing efforts to be a trusted advisor to our customers and industry partners.”
